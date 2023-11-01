Many of us have experienced the embarrassment of our young children unexpectedly flipping the bird in a public setting and just hope that no one else noticed, but when Kim Kardashian's son Saint West does it, it's going to draw some attention.

For the second time in less than two months, Saint West gave the middle finger in clear view of paparazzi photographers (and his famous mom) on his way out of the car to dinner after a basketball practice. In a new viral video, the 7-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and paradigm of class Kanye West exits a car with his friends after their basketball practice and sprouts a mischievous grin on his face right before letting the middle finger fly.

Some of us might express relief if our kids only gave the finger once every six weeks or so, but Kim immediately covered Saint's hand and told him to “Stop it!”

Saint then turned to his friends and made sure they admired his rebellious feat, as the sugar from the lollipop in his mouth undoubtedly coursed through his veins, giving rise to his subversive gesture.

The 21 second video is also filled with a few other micro-aggressions/joys of parenthood, such as kids unnecessarily bringing something out of the car and then taking an inexplicably long time to put it back in said car. Kim exhibits a fair degree of patience as two of Saint's friends bring some sort of goodie bag out of the vehicle, at which point Kim politely points out that they don't need to bring the bag to the restaurant and they both turn around and find the perfect spot for the bag back in the car before they're finally ready to head toward the restaurant.

At this point, Kim's security guard shuts the car door with a “what choices in my life lead me to this point?” expression on his face, as the soulless paparazzi videographer filming the whole encounter does his best immature Beavis and Butt-head chuckle at Saint's middle finger flip.

All in all, though Saint West's act of youthful defiance with his reality star entrepreneur mother Kim Kardashian might seem scandalous at first glance, it was actually a fairly common and relatable scene to parents of young children. Except for the bodyguard. And the expensive sports car. And the mom being clad in leather pants and a black bodysuit to a post-practice dinner. And the paparazzi cameras snapping every last detail of getting out of the car. But other than that, totally relatable.