Kim Kardashian now has a hand in the NBA.

The league announced Monday a unique partnership between Kim K's underwear brand SKIMS and the Association, making it the official underwear of the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.

“I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. “Together, SKIMS and the league will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.”

“The NBA’s modern approach and significant impact on pop culture, entertainment, and fashion is unparalleled in sports,” said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS. “Our partnership marks a remarkable opportunity for SKIMS and the Association to work together on what it means to engage the next-generation of fans through basketball.”

Adam Silver had this to say about this latest partnership:

“SKIMS has quickly become one of our most culturally-influential brands,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to bring i ng NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings and premium products through our partnership.

“Together, SKIMS, the NBA, WNBA and USA Basketball will leverage the power of basketball to generate excitement and demand, by showing up in unexpected ways. Fans will see the partnership come to life at future marquee events, including the All-Star and the In-Season Tournament.

SKIMS just launched their men's line on October 26th, with Kardashian grabbing Nick Bosa, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Neymar to star on the site in her latest line. The brand was founded in 2019 by Kim K and Jens Grede.

The NBA and WNBA will showcase SKIMS through posters around the leagues and through social media platforms.