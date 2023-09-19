Kim Kardashian was not having it with Saint West earlier today. Her oldest son, Saint, was caught flipping off the paparazzi as they were heading to grab a bite to eat. According to TMZ, the 7-year-old was heading to the burger place called Islands in Los Angeles on Friday (Sept. 15). He was heading there with Kim after his basketball game.

Paparazzi swarmed the parking lot, and Saint showed them how he really felt by putting up his middle finger. You can see Kim quickly chastising him and telling him to stop. As you know, his father, Kanye West, is known to flip paparazzi off in the past.

Kim Kardashian scolds son Saint West for flipping off paparazzi. pic.twitter.com/TkN4Dh7s8o — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 18, 2023

As for Kim, her children always show up on the reality show The Kardashians which begin their fourth season next week. In the trailer, she has an open conversation with Kourtney, with whom she had a lot of drama with last season.

“Are you happy?” Kim asks Kourtney.”You're a different person. You hate us. We all talk about it.”

Kourtney responds: “I think, like, you think things so you're getting riled up.”

Kim adds how she is seemingly different and not understanding one another in the moment. “I think things so I'm getting riled up.”

However, Kourtney doesn't see it as such and expresses how she feels about her sister. “You're just a witch,” the Lemme founder responds, “and I hate you.”

More of the family drama unfolds next week. The Kardashians season four premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 on Hulu. Take a look at the trailer below: