The Sacramento Kings are not following the script. They should be tanking not contending. Right now, the Kings carry a 20-17 win-loss record. That’s good enough to put them in, get this, first place overall in the Pacific Division. They are higher than BOTH Los Angeles teams, the Phoenix Suns, and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. If anyone claims he foresaw this, he’s lying. This is not the way things should be. The Kings should NOT be this good at this point in the season. Having said that, Sacramento does not have a flawless team. If it wants to really go all-in on the playoffs, then maybe a trade or two can help. Here we will look at the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Despite ending 2022 with victories over the Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz, the Kings have had a rough start to 2023. In fact, they currently hold a record of 1-2 in January as of this writing. They were able to secure a win against the Jazz, but suffered losses to the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks.

Despite their defensive struggles, ranking 24th in points allowed per game, the Kings have excelled offensively. In fact, they are a top-five team with a 115.1 offensive rating through 37 games. If the Kings can just address their defensive issues, they might be even more dangerous in the months to come.

While it might not be the most advisable strategy, it is likely that the Kings will go all-in in terms of pursuing the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The team’s young players, particularly rookie Keegan Murray, have shown potential and the possibility of making the postseason should not be ruled out. The New Orleans Pelicans demonstrated last year that it is possible for a team that appears to have little chance at the playoffs to make it. Recall that they traded for veteran CJ McCollum, and it paid dividends. The Kings may follow in the Pelicans’ footsteps and make a surprise veteran trade in an attempt to exceed expectations and make their first postseason since 2006.

With both a winning record and a top-five offense, the Kings have a strong motivation to make a trade in order to end their long playoff drought. Remember that this is the longest in NBA history. While the team is not yet a bona fide title contender, adding a reasonably priced player to fill a specific need could greatly benefit them. Again, the Kings have a fast pace and excel offensively. A lot of players would love to be part of that.

As we said already, however, their defense ranks pretty low. They would need help up front and a true two-way difference-maker to truly compete in the crowded Western Conference. Adding frontcourt depth and making a play for a star player could significantly increase the Kings’ chances of making it to the playoffs.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Kings must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Flip Richaun Holmes and/or Alex Len for another big

After a successful season in 2020-2021, Kings center Richaun Holmes has seen his role significantly reduced in the following seasons. Take note that he is also set to earn a combined $36.14 million, including his player option through 2024-2025. Another potential trade candidate for the Kings is backup center Alex Len. He has an expiring $3.92 million contract for this season.

One player the Kings may consider targeting is Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic. Bamba would be a valuable addition to the Kings’ frontcourt. He could improve their rebounding and shot-blocking abilities while also providing outside shooting. That could help create more space for De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk to attack.

Flipping either or both Holmes and Len should be a risk worth considering if the Kings want a shot to raise their playoff ceiling this season.

2. Swap Harrison Barnes out for a true difference-maker

The emergence of rookie Keegan Murray has made Harrison Barnes quite expendable. That said, the Kings could still benefit from acquiring a player who can bring more diversity to their offense and make a significant impact.

One possible target is Caris LeVert from Cleveland. LeVert may not be a perfect player. In fact, he can be an inefficient shooter at times. However, he is a more dynamic isolation scorer than Barnes. Adding LeVert to the team could allow him to lead the second unit and allow the Kings to insert Monk into the starting lineup.

As an ambitious move, the Kings could also consider trading for players such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors or Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards. It is uncertain if any of these players will be made available, but it is still possible that they could entertain offers. Siakam and Anunoby are solid two-way wings, while Kuzma is a sure-fire upgrade to Barnes.

The challenge in making a trade like this would be determining the appropriate compensation. Remember that the Raptors are asking for an arm and a leg for either Siakam or Anunoby. It could be difficult to include Murray in a deal, so Barnes should be one of the main pieces.