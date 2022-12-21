By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Orlando Magic are open to trading Mo Bamba, but of course it comes with quite the price.

According to latest reports, the Magic are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Bamba. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, “league executives expect Orlando to hold out for a protected first-round selection or a late first-round pick to part with the 24-yera-old rim presence.”

Bamba is averaging 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 0.9 blocks, albeit in just nearly 20 minutes per outing. He has shown flashes of brilliance when given the chance to play, as proven by his 19-point, six-rebound and three-block performance in a win against the Charlotte Hornets earlier in the season.

It remains to be seen which team will pull the trigger on Bamba, though there have been a number of franchises linked with him. The Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets have all been mentioned as potential suitors considering their need for a big man who can anchor the paint.

For what it’s worth, the Lakers have been linked with Mo Bamba during the past offseason. He’s seen as a nice fit alongside Anthony Davis, hence LA’s interest. However, the youngster ended up staying in Orlando on a two-year, $21 million deal.

With the emergence of Bol Bol in Orlando and Moe Wagner surpassing him in the pecking order, Bamba could definitely use a change of scenery where he’ll be used more. Now, the only question is who is willing to take a gamble on him with a first-rounder.