By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors aren’t a very good team right now. They aren’t exactly out of the playoff race out in the East, but there’s no denying that this team has failed to live up to the expectations most folks had on them entering the season — at least not yet.

It seems that there is a need for the Raptors to shake their roster up before they are able to make a significant impact in the conference. The good news for them is that they have the trade capital to do so. The bad news, however, is that the front office may have placed too high a value on their assets that they’ve priced themselves out of the trade market.

NBA insider Matt Moore of the Action Network notes that Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby are two players that could be on the trade block for Toronto. However, the Raptors aren’t going to let either player go without a significant package in return:

“League sources say Toronto is active in trade talks and open to moving players, but the asking prices have been described as ‘insane,’ ‘astronomical,’ and ‘far-fetched,'” Moore wrote.

By the sound of it, the Raptors aren’t going to get anything done on the Siakam and Anunoby front unless they decide to bring down their asking price. We all know how good these two stars are but apparently, opposing teams believe that the Raptors value them much more than their actual market value. Whether or not Toronto’s front office reconsiders this stance in the near future remains to be seen.