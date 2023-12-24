The Kings have bounced back from a sluggish start to the season, but there's one player whose production has dipped and should be a candidate for less playing time or even a trade.

The Sacramento Kings are back to their winning ways after a slow start to the season, sitting in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Kings' stellar performance continues to be headlined by De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, both of whom are likely going to be selected to the All-Star Game in February. Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and Malik Monk are also flourishing in their roles.

The Kings are relying on continuity with a similar group of guys from last season, and it has been a recipe for success. The continuous discussion on Sacramento's roster construction is the lack of a third star who complements the duo of Fox and Sabonis. Names like Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Zach LaVine have been bandied about, but nothing is imminent. One player who could be moved in a trade is also the same individual who should lose some minutes under head coach Mike Brown.

Why Kings' Harrison Barnes should play less

Harrison Barnes has been a staple in Mike Brown's starting lineup, but he has often been the man rumored to move if a blockbuster deal occurs in Sacramento. Even if Barnes has been producing adequate numbers with Sacramento, especially in terms of shooting efficiency (over 40% from 3-point range), his overall production has dipped to 11.8 points per game. That's his lowest mark since he was a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Barnes' position in the starting lineup can be bolstered by making a trade for an upgrade. The trio of De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray seems that it will be there for the long haul, so it is Barnes, Kevin Huerter or both guys who are expendable pieces in a massive trade.

It has not been reported that Sacramento is nearing any sort of deal, but it is also time for Brown to pull back on Barnes' minutes a bit. He is playing over 30 minutes a night, which is a ton for someone whose playing time dropped immensely in the 2023 playoffs. There were crucial contests in which Sacramento decided to go small with three guards, which were Fox, Huerter, and Monk.

The value of Barnes is a bit questionable for some organizations, but there should be a squad willing to pounce on the opportunity, especially because he signed a three-year, $54 million contract in the offseason. Barnes' contract is not untradable, and the length of the deal gives the receiving team leverage to experiment with possible combinations to maximize his talent.

Despite Barnes' success in certain games, the inconsistency is what makes it tough to stomach for the Kings. There have been several games in December in which Barnes failed to reach double digits in scoring. Thus, it is recommended for their front office to pursue a player who fits their timeline and system more rather than someone who is more talented but not as consistent as they hoped. Even the shooting guard rotation of Monk and Huerter can be altered because these individuals deserve more playing time than Barnes.

Barnes' defensive prowess is what elevates his playing time a tad bit because many of the Kings' players are subpar when it comes to that end of the court. Even if that is the case, Sacramento must find a way to fortify their roster in order to take the next step in the tough Western Conference.