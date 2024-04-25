The Golden State Warriors were knocked out of the Play-In Tournament by the Sacramento Kings in a loss that millions of NBA fans saw coming from a mile away. The Warriors' roster had become depleted over the past few years with veteran players like Draymond Green and Klay Thompson unable to pick up the slack.
On Thursday, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr broke the silence on his future plans for Golden State and how their crumbling dynasty might look in the coming years. Kerr shared his thoughts on the Bulls and Spurs' dynasty and what it might mean for the Dubs going forward.
Kerr's comments came at a time when the latest betting odds were released on Chris Paul's most likely destination for next season. Green also shared advice for former teammate Kevin Durant on how the Suns can knock off the surging Minnesota Timberwolves in their series.
The Warriors may not have a chance to add a fifth title under Kerr anytime soon, and that's something Kerr seems to have accepted as his team's stars enter the twilight of their careers.
Kerr Gets Real on Dubs' Dynasty Ending
Kerr spoke to Audacy.com and shared his honest, heartfelt thoughts on the Warriors' current situation, which he and many fans seem to think is the inevitable end of their reign at or near the top of the NBA.
How will it all play out? Kerr had thoughts on that question as he described what he's noticed during his time in the league.
“There's no recipe for how to end it,” Kerr said. “These things all end however they end. In the Bulls case, it was ‘Alright, everybody's a free agent, see ya later,' and it was over.”
Kerr added that San Antonio “found a way to revive it” by winning another title, which would be preferable in the Warriors case.
“So you can describe it however you want,” Kerr added. “I think what's important to me is that our guys do it the right way. With dignity. With grace. I understand that we haven't always done that. There have been moments where, with Draymond, the incident with Jordan (Poole) last year.
“That's not dignified. Obviously, the stuff that happened early in the season.”
Kerr's Conversation with Draymond Green
Kerr told Warriors forward Draymond Green during the season that he had a responsibility to compete and play the right way for the sake of the Warriors' young players and setting a positive example.
“So part of my conversations with Draymond were, ‘You owe it to yourself but also to the franchise to do this the right way,” Kerr said. “To go out competing as best you can. Be the best version of yourself. Lead the younger guys. Teach them what being a pro is about.
“And he responded beautifully. In the whole second half of the season, I thought he was amazing. I thought he played well. I thought he handled himself well. Took on a leadership role. And it was fun to watch.”
The Warriors didn't make the official NBA Playoffs this season as their loss to the Kings ended their season. The team has lost star players like Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole, attempted to retool on the fly and ended up falling way short of their goals. Kevin Durant's two titles with the Warriors gave the franchise's dynasty second life, while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson won two before Durant came to town.
Kerr said he was proud of his team for competing and the way they handled themselves down the stretch of the season. He did not mention Stephen Curry but he did mention two other Warriors' veterans.
“Yeah, we didn't (make the playoffs), and that's part of it,” Kerr said. “But I'm really proud of the ways Draymond and Klay handled themselves in the second half. I'm proud of the team for making the push they did, but this is the reality of father time catching up, and this is the way pro sports works. Whether it's the end of our run or we have a little bit of time left, which we're hoping, we are where we are and not much is going to change that.”