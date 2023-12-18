Could the Kings enter the fray for Zach LaVine as the Bulls continue to contemplate their next move?

There's been so much said about the Zach LaVine trade rumors that it's almost too hard to keep track of everything. That becomes even more so as another team, the Sacramento Kings potentially enters the fold for the Chicago Bulls star.

While ideas and destinations have been floated LaVine's way, the two-time All-Star is open to the idea of playing for the Kings, according to Sam Amick. The connection is Klutch Sports, the agency that represents both LaVine and Kings star guard De'Aaron Fox.

“For all the public focus on the prospect of (LeBron) James and (Anthony) Davis teaming up with LaVine with the Lakers, the overlooked part is that Kings star De’Aaron Fox is a major priority for Klutch Sports these days as well,” Amick said. “Per league sources, LaVine would be very amenable to a Sacramento move that would make him Fox’s backcourt mate.”

LaVine is currently on the mend with a foot injury that's kept him out for nearly a month. During that time, trade rumors only amplified and there's now even more unknown as to where LaVine plays his next game whenever he's healthy again.

The Kings make for an intriguing next move. Sacramento got its first taste of playoff basketball for the first time since 2006 last season and is on the path to return to the NBA postseason. Adding Zach LaVine would only increase those chances and make a nice-looking trio with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

It remains to be seen if a team will trade for LaVine while he's out of the lineup, but no team can be counted out. All eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers to strike a deal with the Bulls, but will the Kings shock the NBA world and pounce?