The Los Angeles Kings are switching it up on defense as they continue to skate in the NHL playoffs. The Kings are putting David Rittich in net for a Game 4 showdown with the Edmonton Oilers, per Sports Net. Rittich is replacing Cam Talbot as goaltender for L.A.
“David is going to go, we feel good about that. I thought Cam did a good job, that's not it,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said, per the Associated Press. “David has played really well for us, played well against Edmonton, so we'll give him a go.”
Kings vs. Oilers
The Kings are out of sync in this playoff series. The Oilers have a 2-1 lead in the matchup, and Los Angeles must win Game 4 in order to stay in lockstep with Edmonton. The Kings have struggled on defense in the playoffs, giving up a total of 13 goals in their two losses. In the only victory, Edmonton needed five goals to nip the Oilers, 5-4.
Kings goalie Cam Talbot has been battered around by the Oilers' skaters. He has allowed an average of 5.30 goals per game in this series, while posting a pedestrian save percentage of .861. Los Angeles clearly felt they had no other choice but to pull him.
The Kings haven't fared too much better on offense, either. In the team's two losses, the club has only managed 5 total goals. Wingers Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield each have four points for the team, respectively, during this playoff series. That hasn't been enough, and the club needs a lot more firepower if they want to stay in this playoff race.
Changing it up in goal
The Kings hope Rittich can give them the bounce they need. The goaltender has played a good amount this season, standing in net for 24 games. He has a 13-6-3 record in 22 starts for the club this season. Rittich has allowed an average of 2.15 goals per game, along with a save percentage of .921. He hasn't seen any action in the team's first three playoff games.
Rittich has a tall task, trying to stop one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Edmonton made a coaching change midseason that sent the team on a wild 16-game winning streak into the All-Star break. The Oilers have cooled off some since that streak, but the team has ignited the offense once again in this playoff series.
One interesting stat going into Game 4 is that Rittich has shut out the Oilers before, during the regular season. It occurred on February 10, and the Kings' Hiller is hoping for a re-enactment of that performance.
“He’s played very well. The important part is he’s played well after he has sit for awhile,” Hiller added.
The Kings and Oilers take the ice in Game 4 of their series Sunday at 10:30 Eastern.