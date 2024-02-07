The Oilers were two wins shy of setting a new NHL record.

Tuesday marked exactly eight weeks since the Edmonton Oilers lost a hockey game. After 16 consecutive wins and flirting with NHL history, the Oilers picked up their first loss of 2024 in a 3-1 defeat on the road against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal early in the first period but that's the only puck that got past Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill. Hill stopped 30 shots and earned first-star honors on the night.

“Their goalie played well and made some big saves,” McDavid said. “It’s always a tough game in this building, we were expecting that. Disappointing, but, we move on.”

“It’s been a while since we’ve done that and you forget sometimes how bad you hate losing. It’s a good reminder.”

The loss is perhaps a little tougher of a pill to swallow for the Oilers considering it came against a division rival. The Golden Knights and Oilers have formed a competitive rivalry since Vegas began play in 2017 with the two teams consistently jockeying for position in the Pacific Division.

Though Edmonton has the upper hand in the overall series, Vegas has the edge as of late with Tuesday's win and a playoff triumph over the Oilers in last season's conference semifinals. The Golden Knights went on to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Despite the streak coming to an end, the Oilers have hoisted themselves back into playoff contention after a miserable start to the season. They've done so with plenty of games in hand as well, with Edmonton having the most games remaining of any team in the league (36).

If the season ended today, the Oilers and Golden Knights would meet in the first round of the playoffs. What an epic series that would be if it does come to fruition.