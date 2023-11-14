Kings head coach Mike Brown reached a key career milestone Monday night when he guided Sacramento to a win over the Cavs.

Mike Brown felt almost like a real king Monday night, as he hit a coaching milestone after steering the Sacramento Kings to a 132-120 home win over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. After all, he was given a literal king's throne to sit on in the locker room to celebrate his 400th win as head coach in the NBA.

The Kings really got head coach Mike Brown a throne after his 400th regular season win. Brown is one of 8 active coaches with 400+ wins in coaching career 👏 pic.twitter.com/Eih9pSn9sX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 14, 2023

Brown started his coaching career in the NBA as a video coordinator with the Denver Nuggets. Years later, he became an assistant coach under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs before becoming an associated head coach with the Indiana Pacers. He became an NBA head coach for the first time in 2005 when he was named the Cleveland Cavaliers successor to Brendan Malone. He would then make coaching stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, again with the Cavs, and the Golden State Warriors before being hired by the Kings in 2022.

While he has yet to win an NBA title as a head coach, he is a two-time winner of the league's Coach of the Year award when he bagged the honor for the 2008-09 and 2022-23 NBA campaigns.

The ultimate goal is still out there for Brown, and with his brilliance as a tactician and motivator, the Kings are hoping that he will be the one to guide the franchise to its first-ever NBA title. Sacramento is already brimming with talent and considered among the chief contenders for at least the Western Conference title.

Brown can add more to his win total when the Kings take on the Lakers in Los Angeles on Wednesday.