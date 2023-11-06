Mike Brown is an American basketball coach for the Sacramento Kings. Let's look at Mike Brown's net worth in 2023.

What is Mike Brown's net worth in 2023?: $12 million (estimate)

Brown will never take for granted his four NBA championships as an assistant coach. The one thing missing is winning one as a head coach.

The young Kings team may be good enough in a couple of years to make that dream a reality. Mike Brown's net worth in 2023 sits at about $12 million, according to Sportskeeda.

Brown was born on March 5, 1970, in Columbus, Ohio. He graduated in 1988 from Wurzberg American High School in Wurzburg, Germany. Brown moved from city to city during his childhood while his father served in the US Air Force.

As a youth in high school, Brown excelled in basketball and football. He attended Mesa Community College for two years and then transferred to the University of San Diego. He played two seasons of college basketball for the San Diego Toreros and graduated in 1992 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Mike Brown's early coaching career

Brown began his NBA career in 1992 with the Denver Nuggets. He was a video coordinator and scout for five seasons. In 1997, Washington hired him as an assistant coach under Bernie Bickerstaff.

Brown won his first NBA championship in 2003 with the San Antonio Spurs. He was hired by Gregg Popovich but left the Spurs to be associate head coach under Rick Carlisle and the Indiana Pacers.

He helped Carlisle lead the Pacers to consecutive playoff appearances and an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2004. Brown participated in the Malice at the Palace, a brawl involving players and fans, and ensured that Ron Artest made it safely out of the crowd and back to the locker room.

Mike Brown's first head-coaching job

The Cleveland Cavaliers hired Brown as their new head coach in June 2005. The Cavaliers had missed the playoffs in Lebron James' first two seasons and were looking to turn it around. In Brown's first season, the Cavs won 50 games and advanced to the second round.

The Cavaliers finally advanced to the NBA Finals in 2007, defeating the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals. They suffered a four-game sweep to Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals. Brown's best season with the Cavs came in 2009 when he led the team to a league-high and franchise-best 66-16 record. Brown was named the NBA's Coach of the Year.

The Cavs again won a league-high 61 games in the 2009-10 season, but the Boston Celtics eliminated them in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They were the first team in NBA history to win 60 games in back-to-back seasons without advancing to the NBA Finals. Brown was fired on May 24, 2010.

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Brown as Phil Jackson's successor on May 25, 2011. He agreed to a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth year.

The Lakers acquired Steve Nash and Dwight Howard to join Kobe Bryant, Pau Gasol, and Metta World Peace in Brown's second season. The Lakers went 0-8 in the preseason and 1-4 in their first five regular-season games. After the slow start to the season, Brown was fired.

The Cleveland Cavaliers rehired Brown on April 24, 2013. Brown's team posted a losing record for the first time. The Cavs fired him for a second time. This was when Brown decided to sell his mansion in Westlake, Ohio, for $1.7 million.

Mike Brown's second chance with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors hired Brown to be their new assistant coach after Luke Walton's departure. Brown acted as head coach during times that Kerr had to sit out due to chronic back pain. He led the Warriors to a 12-0 record in the 2017 NBA playoffs. The Warriors went on to win the championship in five games over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They went back to the finals against the Cavs for a second straight year in 2018 and won the title again. In May 2022, Brown again stepped in for Kerr in the playoffs as he battled COVID-19.

The Warriors made it to the finals and defeated the Boston Celtics in six games. This was Brown's fourth NBA championship as an assistant coach.

Mike Brown is named Kings head coach

The Sacramento Kings hired Brown as their new head coach on May 9, 2022. He led the team to a 48-34 record and their first playoff appearance since 2006. He was the 2023 NBA Coach of the Year for his efforts, winning by unanimous vote.

Brown has also been spending his summers as the head coach of the Nigeria men's national basketball team. Brown has been around the game for a long time and will hope to stick around for a while with the young Kings team.

Nevertheless, was Mike Brown's net worth in 2023 a surprise?