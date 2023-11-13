With Cleveland and Sacramento facing off on Monday, we take a look at the game and make our Cavaliers-Kings prediction and pick.

Some late-night NBA will be in the works to your Monday blues as the Cleveland Cavaliers square off with the Sacramento Kings. It is about that time to check out our NBA odds series where our Cavaliers-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed.

Fresh off of a 118-110 win over the Golden State Warriors on the road, the Cavs now sit at 4-5 overall in their pursuit to getting back to the .500 mark. Impressively enough, Cleveland's offense has seemingly begun to figure things out, which was a big reason why the Cavaliers were able to show flashes of their playoff form against the Golden State Warriors. Can their positive momentum continue in the “City of Trees”?

Meanwhile, the Kings are also coming off a more than gritty victory against a much-improved Oklahoma City Thunder squad by a score of 105-98. Overall, Sacramento has finally gotten some tread on their tires en route to back-to-back wins for the first time all season. Will the recent success pay dividends for the Kings?

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Kings Odds

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Kings Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -1 (-112)

Sacramento Kings: +1 (-108)

Over: 226 (-108)

Under: 226 (-112)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

Although their 3-6 record against the spread would leave bettors squeamish to the naked eye, it is hard to deny the sheer talent that exists on this roster.

With a stellar combination of skilled youth and veteran leadership, the Cavaliers will have no issue in covering the spread if they are able to continue to settle their rotation in with the likes of Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert. Without a doubt, these are two talented names in their own-right, and they've definitely proven their worth as of late. Alas, it was LeVert that dropped 22 points coming off the bench while Allen has scored double-digit points in his four games since returning from a nagging ankle injury.

Not to mention, but the entire Cavs starting lineup was able to record double-digit performances in the win versus the Warriors. Obviously enough, most people are aware of guard Donovan Mitchell's thunderous star power, but if Cleveland continues to get stellar minutes from the rest of the squad, then this team's ceiling will continue to be extremely high.

Overall, Cleveland ranks only 26th in the NBA when it comes to points per game, but they happen to excel on the run in transition. On paper, the Cavs are sixth in fast break points and 10th in pace of play. Furthermore, don't be alarmed if Cleveland tries to run Sacramento out of the gym with their swift nature on the court.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Similarly to the Cavaliers, it appears that the Kings are beginning to trend in the positive direction as well. For starters, the biggest storyline in this inter-conference matchup will be the availability of guard De'Aaron Fox. As it stands, a right-ankle injury has kept Fox from being 100% as he's missed action in the Kings' last five games. Fortunately, Fox was a full participant in an afternoon shootaround and there's a chance that he suits up for play despite being ruled as doubtful earlier Monday.

All in all, this is an offense that was absolutely humming a year ago but have yet to live up to those same standards.

Indeed, a big part of this has been due to Fox' prolonged absence, but they happen to rank 27th in 3-point percentage and 28th in field-goal percentage. To summarize, someone else will need to step up in the scoring department with or without Fox.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Fox is healthy enough to partake in the Monday night festivities, one main advantage that Sacramento holds over Cleveland is their ability to reel in rebounds at a constant rate. Legitimately, the Kings are the the 10th most-efficient team on the glass that the league has to offer. With that being said, Sacramento's ability to keep Cleveland off the board and eliminate the Cavs' second-chance opportunities may end up being the difference later tonight.

Final Cavaliers-Kings Prediction & Pick

Clearly, this late-night showdown on the west coast is as intriguing as it gets. However, De'Aaron Fox may not be 100% even if he does play, and the Cavaliers' hectic pace of play will surely leave the Kings huffing and puffing all night long. Ladies and gentleman, side with Cleveland if you're wanting to put a few extra dollars in your pocket!

Final Cavaliers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -1 (-112)