The Sacramento Kings will get a much anticipated rematch against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season in a thrilling, seven game series. It should be a good test for the Kings who are looking to prove this year that last season was no fluke. It will be a Kings home game so it will no doubt have a good crowd atmosphere. The Kings will be a player short though as key reserve Trey Lyles has been ruled out with a calf injury as per Jason Cunningham of FOX40 News.

Trey Lyles is ruled out tomorrow vs. Warriors with the calf injury, limited at today’s practice. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) October 26, 2023

As per Cunningham, Trey Lyles was limited in Kings practice due to the calf injury. Lyles is entering his second full season with the Kings after re-signing this summer on a two-year, $16 million contract. He joined the Kings after being traded by the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline during the 2021-22 season.

Last season, Lyles emerged as an important contributor off the bench for a Kings team that snapped the NBA's longest active streak of missing the playoffs. He played in 74 games at a little under 17 minutes per game. He averaged 7.6 points per game and 4.1 rebounds with splits of 45.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Lyles began his NBA career with the Utah Jazz when they selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. He's also played for the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.