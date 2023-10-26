If busting droughts were the sport, Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings would be on the poster. Their season opener against the Lauri Markkanen-led Utah Jazz saw sky-high elevations, insanely efficient offensive sequences, and the potential winner for Dunk of the Year. This all happened in the first night of action along with a scoring outburst from De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes. But, no one should attract more praise than Sabonis. The all-around big man put up numbers so insane that they have not been since in four decades.

You heard that right! Domantas Sabonis' blazing performance against the Jazz made him a one-of-a-kind player and now enters the Pantheon of Sacramento greats for opening night. He only became the first Kings player to notch 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in over 40 seasons, per Statmuse.

His final stats eclipsed Lauri Markkanen by a large margin. The Kings star forward ended the game with 22 points, and five assists for a lethal offensive performance. This was all rounded out by his 12 boards which was the most that any player got throughout the whole four quarters.

Other Kings also came out scorching hot for the first out of 82 games. Harrison Barnes torched the Jazz with 33 points, two assists, and four rebounds. De'Aaron Fox got 18 points, dropped six dimes, and cleaned up the glass five times. Five of Mike Brown's rotational players were in double-digit scoring figures. While five others were just at least three points short of notching ten points. This team may have taken a big leap last year but they are set for a seismic jump this season.