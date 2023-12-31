The Kings and Grizzlies battle for the first time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you our final prediction and pick for the New Year's Eve NBA slate as we'll take a look at our last game of the night. The Sacramento Kings (18-12) will visit Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-21) for a tight game on the betting lines. Check out our NBA odds series for our Kings-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently second in the Pacific Division and they hold the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and they're in position to take the lead in their division with a win here tonight. They'll be hoping to further build upon their last 117-110 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Southwest Division and they're on the outside looking in at 13th in the Western Conference. Since getting Ja Morant back, the Grizzlies have gone 4-2 and are looking to finally start their season to it's fullest potential. They'll come in as near-even home underdogs in this one.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Grizzlies Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-108)

Memphis Grizzlies: +1 (-112)

Over: 236 (-112)

Under: 236 (-108)

How to Watch Kings vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings had to play catch-up once again as they came from behind to beat the Atlanta Hawks in their last game. De'Aaron Fox had a massive performance in the second half and scored 26 of his 31 points in the second portion of the game. They've been a team of comebacks all season and they play some of their best basketball in the second half of games. Domantas Sabonis has been massive for them in the paint and he had yet another double-double with his rebounds last game. If he can provide that same kind of production against the Grizzlies, who lack an interior defender, they should see success scoring the ball inside.

The Kings have a very potent offense and they rank fifth in the NBA in assists per game. When they're swinging the ball along the perimeters, they become a very hard team to stop in half-court situations. It'll be interesting to see how the Kings try and stop Ja Morant, but their own star point guard has been having an MVP-level season and he'll be more than capable of matching Morant's offensive production. Look for their defense to key-in on him as they'll try to stop him from another big scoring performance.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies have been a completely different team since Ja Morant returned to the lineup and he's back to playing at his usual All-NBA level. He's the motivational leader of this team as well and it's clear his teammates have been rallying behind him in his absence. His squad has the utmost confidence in him as their leader and he's been getting it done with his scoring since returning. They won four straight games once Morant was inserted back to the lineup and while they lost their last two, their season is already looking up from here.

To win this game, Ja Morant will once again have to put his cape on and be the hero on offense. With Derrick Rose and Luke Kennard out for them, he'll need to be the main ball handler and play full minutes throughout this one. Marcus Smart's return from injury has also been a huge factor in their success and he'll likely be tasked with guarding De'Aaron Fox during this one. If the Grizzlies can find some grit on the defensive end of the floor and find big stops down the stretch, they should be able to outlast the Kings at home.

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This will be the first meeting of the season between these two teams and it'll be the first time we see Ja Morant and De'Aaron Fox squaring off. Both teams have very capable offenses and we should see a surge of scoring throughout this game. The Kings are missing a few key players to injury, so they may have to work deep into their bench during this game. For our prediction, we like the Grizzlies to get the job done as home underdogs.

Final Kings-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies +1 (-112)