Josh Hart continues to show why he and Jalen Brunson are close friends

This year, Jalen Brunson is arguably having his best career season. With averages of 26.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, his performance is one of the biggest reasons why the New York Knicks are fourth in the Eastern Conference at the moment. It's also the reason why Knicks fans are upset right now.

The 2024 All-Star starters were announced on Thursday, and it came as a surprise to many how Brunson's name was nowhere to be seen. In the East, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard were voted as the backcourt. Amid the outrage, however, one person found humor in the entire situation: Josh Hart.

When asked about Brunson's snub, Hart had a hilarious response.

“Yeah. F***ing loser,” Hart said, via ClutchPoints and The Athletic's Fred Katz.

"Yeah. F*cking loser." Knicks guard Josh Hart on whether he saw that Jalen Brunson wasn't named an All-Star starter for the East 😂 (via @FredKatz) pic.twitter.com/qMf4OLRdVc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson go a long way back

As some like to say, if one's friends don't make fun of him, then they're not really his friends. Brunson and Hart's friendship stems back to their college days when both played for Villanova basketball. Among the Wildcats roster back then were names such as Mikal Bridges and Donte DiVincenzo (who is also a Knick at the moment).

Hart has a history of friendly banter with his former college teammates. Just this past Tuesday, he decided to poke fun at Bridges' postgame comments following the Knicks' win over the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, sometimes he's on the receiving end of his friends' jokes, as seen in this comment from Brunson a week ago.

Jalen Brunson was asked about the starters logging more minutes with Josh Hart being ruled out: "I was just happy Josh was out" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y1GRGwTYoY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 19, 2024

No matter what one thinks of Josh Hart, his outspoken nature toward his friends and his history of hilarious tweets make him one of the NBA's most interesting personalities.