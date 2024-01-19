Brunson had some fun at his friend's expense.

Jalen Brunson scored 41 points as the New York Knicks topped the Washington Wizards 113-109 on Thursday night.

With Josh Hart out with a sore knee, Brunson was forced to pick up the workload, playing 40 minutes in the win.

After the game, Brunson was asked about his extra minutes in Hart's absence, and he had a classic response, according to SNY:

Jalen Brunson was asked about the starters logging more minutes with Josh Hart being ruled out: "I was just happy Josh was out" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y1GRGwTYoY — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 19, 2024

Brunson and Hart aren't just teammates with the Knicks, their time together goes back to their days at Villanova. The two won an NCAA National Championship together in 2016 with the Wildcats.

Hart isn't the only one banged up for the Knicks. Brunson finished 14 for 27 from the field and scored at least 30 for the second straight night after missing two games because of a bruised left calf. He had 20 in the fourth quarter.

As for Hart, he recently spoke on the lingering injury and the frustration of trying to give himself rest while simultaneously staying in rhythm as a shooter.

“I think I know how to manage it pretty well,” said Hart. “Sometimes, the frustrating part is trying to balance the rest and the getting up extra shots and extra work. You don’t want to feel like you’re getting out of rhythm. But you don’t want to put your body through too much. There’s a constant battle with that. But I think I have a pretty good feel of how to manage it during the season.”

The Knicks are currently 25-17 after having gone 8-2 since acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors. They next take on those same Raptors on Saturday.