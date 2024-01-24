The Knicks guard took his shot after Mikal Bridges complained about it feeling like a road game at Barclays.

The New York Knicks extended their winning streak to four games with a 108-103 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in a game at Barclays center that felt more like a Knicks home game.

While the game was in Brooklyn, Knicks fans took over the arena. Audible chants of ‘Let's go Knicks' could be heard throughout the game.

Nets star Mikal Bridges was asked about the Knicks fans' presence, and he was less than thrilled:

Afterward, Knicks guard Josh Hart decided to shoot his shot, sending a message to Bridges:

If Hart is hoping to lure Bridges over in free agency, he and the Knicks will have to wait a while. Bridges is signed with the Nets through 2026, making $24.9 million in his final season.

But it's still worth pursuing…or at least worth trolling. The Knicks are feeling pretty good about themselves at this point. New York is 27-17, good for fifth place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings – and just a half-game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the coveted fourth spot.

This game against the Nets marked the fifth-straight 30-point outing for Jalen Brunson. The star guard has also done it in a very efficient manner, by knocking down half of his shots in each of the last four games. That ties him for the longest such streak by a guard in Knicks history.

Brunson is now within striking distance of Stephon Marbury's Knicks 30-point game record. While Brunson currently has 33 games with 30 or more points, Marbury had 37 in his New York career. If Brunson wants the franchise record for most 30-point games, he needs to go on a multi-season tear. Patrick Ewing holds that honor with 203 30-point scoring outings under his belt.

New York next takes on the Nuggets on Thursday.