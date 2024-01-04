Josh Hart had a hilarious tweet after his wild pass.

The Washington Commanders are in the market for a new quarterback, with Caleb Williams and Drake Maye in the cards by the time the draft comes around, but Josh Hart of the New York Knicks is throwing his hat in the ring on Twitter after a hilarious turnover he committed against the Chicago Bulls last night.

The Knicks were leading the Chicago Bulls 21-13 at the time, when Josh Hart fired a pass into what might have been the 15th row at Madison Square Garden.

Josh Hart wants to be the new QB for the Commanders 😅 https://t.co/GuHVJBeRi8 pic.twitter.com/sdDt7RM5UJ — Caesars Sportsbook & Casino (@CaesarsSports) January 4, 2024

The Knicks trailed the Bulls at halftime in part because of a ton of turnovers, but eventually stormed back in the second half to win 116-100, so Hart can look back and laugh about the turnover. Hart's good friend and teammate Jalen Brunson had a hilarious take on the errant pass as well.

“Fantastic. He threw it into row 30, maybe,” Jalen Brunson said, via Fred Katz of The Athletic.

The vibes are good with the Knicks right now. Even though the team traded to well-liked players in Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett in the trade for OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, the Knicks clearly like playing together.

Against the Bulls, it was the duo of Brunson and Julius Randle who did the heavy lifting on offense. Julius Randle put up 35 in the game, playing very well in the second half. Brunson put up 31 with 13 assists.

The Knicks moved to 19-15 with the win, and they hope to climb the Eastern Conference standings as the schedule lightens up for them a bit in the near future.