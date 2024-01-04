The Knicks are filling out their roster following the trade.

The New York Knicks recently completed a major trade to bring in OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors as they continue to try and become a force in the Eastern Conference. They shipped out R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley in return, but this looks like it could be a good deal for both teams. In a subsequent move, the Knicks had a vacant two-way roster spot open that they used to sign Duane Washington Jr. as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The New York Knicks have agreed to a two-way contract with guard Duane Washington Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) January 3, 2024

This will be Duane Washington's third stint on the Knicks roster. They originally signed him to a two-way contract last season after the Phoenix Suns had cut him following the trade deadline. The Knicks waived him during the offseason but brought him back to training camp where he earned a standard contract.

The Knicks cut him about a week into the season but brought him back on a two-way contract just a couple of days later. He was cut on Nov. 27 in favor of Dmytro Skapintsev due to the Knicks need for a big man. When Skapintsev was cut just a few days ago, Washington was re-signed.

Washington has played in a total of 79 NBA games over the course of two seasons with the Suns and Indiana Pacers from 2021-2023. He holds averages of 9.1 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists with splits of 39.1 percent shooting from the field, 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line and 72.9 percent shooting from the free throw line. He had yet to appear in a game for the Knicks this season.