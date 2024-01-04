Jalen Brunson enters the Knicks pantheon with Mark Jackson.

Almost everyone was heating up for the New York Knicks starters. This caused a lot of headaches for the Chicago Bulls in all four quarters of the game. Julius Randle along with OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein did not want to leave the floor despite the insane effort they had already put in. But, it was Jalen Brunson who made sure that this team had smooth-sailing offense all throughout. This even netted him a record that was last touched by Mark Jackson.

Jalen Brunson joins an exclusive list of Knicks players after they triumphed over the Bulls. He became the fourth player in franchise history to notch a stat line with 15+ points, 3+ rebounds, and 12+ assists. Mark Jackson was the last player to do it 34 years ago. The other names in this Knicks pantheon were Michael Ray Richardson and Walt Frazier, per Basketball Reference.

Brunson clearly intended for everyone in the Knicks system to have the hot hand. He delivered on that goal wonderfully. Julius Randle led the scoring barrage with 35 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein was the one manning the paint. This got the Knicks big man 10 points and 20 huge rebounds. Newcomer OG Anunoby also put up 11 points with Donte DiVincenzo doing the same.

This Knicks squad thrives with a steady hand leading the offense. They have figured out how they need to run things in this game. All of this led to their 19th win of the season. Hopefully, they can keep this momentum up and thrive en route to a high seed in the Eastern Conference standings.