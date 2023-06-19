Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr recently made headlines for saying that NBA 2K has improved his shot blocking ability. When New York Knicks star Julius Randle was asked about it, he doubled down on Jackson's NBA 2K take, via Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"I know a lot of people like that though, bro. That's a real thing… It mess with your creativity, your imagination." Julius Randle says Jaren Jackson Jr. wasn't lying when he said he learned how to block shots from playing NBA 2K 😂 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/GpWSfycvvF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

“I'm not a video game person, I don't play video games but growing up…I would play 2K and then I would try to go do it…”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Julius Randle says that he doesn't play video games often, but NBA 2K is really good for creativity and imagination. He emphasizes that he knows a lot of players who will do things in 2K games and then try it in real life and vice versa, to which Paul George agrees.

Jaren Jackson Jr caught a little slack when he admitted that he uses NBA 2K to improve his game, but now that Julius Randle backed him up, we might see more NBA players agree with them. One thing is for certain though, Knicks fans will most likely come after Julius Randle now for talking about video games after getting bounced in this year's playoffs.

There is no doubt that it is tough to play for the Knicks amid the media and fans that New York City possesses. However, if one succeeds in New York, one instantly becomes a king of the concrete jungle. Regardless of using NBA 2K or not, Julius Randle will probably look for any edge to win in New York City. If he does, he will become a Knicks legend forever.