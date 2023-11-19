The New York Knicks are getting close to witnessing Mitchell Robinson taking his place among the greats in one key category.

The New York Knicks won a playoff series last season and are hoping to build on the momentum with another climb up the league standings in 2023-2024.

The Knicks are enjoying an excellent performance from RJ Barrett so far this season. A concerning injury to Quentin Grimes has caused concern among the New York faithful.

No doubt, the Knicks are a team of underrated young players coming together to compete in a suddenly daunting Eastern Conference, and Mitchell Robinson has been perhaps the biggest unsung hero on the entire team.

Robinson dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers last season en route to a series win, and his star has continued to rise this season. Robinson has two of the Knicks' all-time greats in his sights in the offensive rebounding department, looking up at Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley on the team's all-time list.

His coach Tom Thibodeau spoke as if he believes Robinson can continue to climb up the charts recently, a testament to his underrated ability on the boards.

"He'll be at the top of that list before it's all said & done" –– Thibs on Mitch pic.twitter.com/Qz0Kh9m2pR — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 19, 2023

The above list does not include Knicks legend Willis Reed, who averaged 12.9 rebounds per game over the duration of his career and whose last season was in 1973-1974, the year offensive rebounds were first tracked as a statistical category in the National Basketball Association.

The Knicks beat the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 122-108 on Saturday, a game in which Robinson had four points and 14 rebounds, once again showing off his dominance on the glass that makes him a valuable member of the Knicks' frontcourt.