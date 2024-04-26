The Pittsburgh Penguins surged at the end of the regular season and made a run at the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Despite a record of 8-2-2 in their last 12 games, the Penguins failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Pittsburgh had made the NHL postseason for 16 consecutive years prior to their current two-year dry spell. Head coach Mike Sullivan has been at the helm since the 2015-16 season, and his first two season ended with the Pens lifting the Stanley Cup.
However, it now appears they have an older and somewhat disjointed team. NHL insiders are reporting that Sullivan is considering leaving the Penguins and possibly moving on to a similar position with the New Jersey Devils.
Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star said that Sullivan is interested in joining the Devils, a team that has several strong young players and appears to be one that should be in playoff contention for several years. The Devils made the playoffs in 2022-23, but they struggled much of the 2023-24 season.
“Rumors of Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan leaving Pittsburgh to join close friend Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey won’t dissipate. Despite being under contract, it could simply come down to Sullivan’s lack of confidence in GM (Kyle) Dubas’s ability to contend anytime soon.”
The Penguins were hoping for a return to the playoffs last season after signing high-scoring defenseman Erik Karlsson during the offseason. Karlsson put together a fairly decent statistical season with 11 goals and 45 assists, but he was unable to dominate the way he had in previous stints with the Ottawa Senators and San Jose Sharks.
Penguins remain dependent on Crosby
The Penguins remain dependent on superstar Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. The 36-year-old Crosby had another remarkable year, scoring 42 goals and adding 52 assists. Malkin, 37, was not quite as dominant, but he had 27 goals and 40 assists and was second on the team in scoring.
Bryan Rust also gave the Penguins a decent season with 28 goals and 28 assists, but Pittsburgh's offensive production took a dip after high-scoring Jake Guentzel was traded at the deadline to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Several other players, including Reilly Smith, Rickard Rakell and Drew O'Connor, failed to support Sullivan's offensive game plan.
As a result of their disappointing season and failing to make the playoffs two years in a row, Dubas is thinking of making several personnel changes in the offseason. Many observers believe the Penguins need to go through the rebuilding process because their best players are older and they younger players have been disappointing
If Mike Sullivan does move on to the Devils, he will be joining a team that has plenty of speed and some of the best young talent in the league.
The Devils are led by 22-year-old center Jack Hughes, one of the fastest and most elusive players in the league. Hughes scored 27 goals and 74 points in 62 games last season, and he should threaten the 100-point mark in most seasons when he is healthy.
Other key players include Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier and Luke Hughes.