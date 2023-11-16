Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes suffered an upper-body injury and was forced to leave Wednesday's meeting with the Hawks.

New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes started Wednesday night against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on the road, but he was not able to finish the contest after suffering an apparent upper-body injury in the second half.

Grimes was declared done for the rest of the night by New York shortly after he headed to the locker room in the fourth quarter. He appeared to have hurt his hand while trying to defend Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Before he left the floor, Grimes had scored 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting from the field, including three 3-pointers, to go with a rebound, an assist, and a steal in 29 minutes of action.

Hopefully for Grimes and Knicks, his injury is not serious enough to miss a game. If he needs time to recover, New York will have more on the plates of the likes of Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart.

Grimes, taken by the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, entered the Hawks game averaging 7.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 40 percent from behind the arc in the 2023-24 NBA season.

Knicks victimize Trae Young, Hawks to get back in winning ways

The Knicks defeated Atlanta to the tune of a 116-114 score, with Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson spearheading New York's attack. Randle paced the Knicks with 29 points, while Brunson put up 24 points. Quickley also had a significant contribution with 20 points off the bench.

New York will take a test on Thursday before continuing their road trip on Friday against the Washington Wizards.