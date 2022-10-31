Knicks fans will cringe at these bonkers Donovan Mitchell stats

The New York Knicks spent almost the entire offseason in pursuit of former Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell only to get sniped by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the end. The Knicks haggled over which draft picks and which young prospects to deal to Salt Lake City, but the Cavs were decisive, dealing Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji in addition to three first-round picks (’25, ’27, ’29) and three pick swaps.

And in the early goings of the season, it appears as if the Knicks are set to regret their indecision.

As noted by Knicks journalist Tommy Beer, Donovan Mitchell has outproduced four of the Knicks’ trade chips, namely RJ Barrett, proud owner of a $120 million deal, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, and Quentin Grimes (who has been out injured), scoring more points on more efficient shooting percentages and dropping more dimes.

“Donovan Mitchell’s individual totals this season: 193 points (on 133 FG attempts) 44 assists 25 made 3PTs 36 made FTs – Barrett, Quickley, McBride and Grimes totals COMBINED this season: 156 points (on 149 FG attempts) 37 assists 15 made 3PTs 27 made FTs,” Beer wrote.

Donovan Mitchell's individual totals this season:

193 points (on 133 FG attempts)

44 assists

25 made 3PTs

36 made FTs Barrett, Quickley, McBride and Grimes totals COMBINED this season:

156 points (on 149 FG attempts)

37 assists

15 made 3PTs

27 made FTshttps://t.co/MyTVDZUM0Q — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) October 31, 2022

For Knicks fans, that will be such a heartbreaking sight, especially after Donovan Mitchell himself said that he was bracing to call Madison Square Garden his home following the countless rumors linking him to New York. A backcourt of Mitchell and Jalen Brunson would have been such a nasty duo, and, as evidenced by Mitchell’s play with the Cavs, would certainly have taken the Knicks to playoff contention.

Alas, Spida has found himself a home with the Cavs, a team that has embraced him wholeheartedly especially after his hot streak to begin the season. The Cavs ended up torching the Knicks behind Mitchell’s 38-point, 8 triple performance, with the 26-year old guard clearly showing the Knicks faithful what they are missing.

Still, it’s too early to reserve judgment for the 22-year old RJ Barrett and the rest of the Knicks’ young guys. However, Barrett just hasn’t taken a leap; his overall impact is still hampered by his inefficient shooting (40 percent from the field, 22 percent from deep thus far).

Meanwhile, Quickley just hasn’t been given more minutes by coach Tom Thibodeau, clearly behind Brunson and Evan Fournier on the guard pecking order, while McBride has barely even seen the floor.

At the end of the day, the Knicks still appear primed to at least contend for one of the play-in spots; on the other hand, the Cavs appear likely to be laughing all the way to a secure playoff spot, perhaps at the top of the East, with Donovan Mitchell in town.