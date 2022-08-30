RJ Barrett is here to stay in New York, so reshuffle those trade machines! Amidst their pursuit of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, the New York Knicks made a statement move, finalizing a $120 million contract with the young lefty.

ESPN’S Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news of Barrett’s extension. This complicates discussions on the Mitchell trade that has been on the works for months.

“New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett is finalizing a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, his agent Bill Duffy of BDA Sports and WME Sports told ESPN, complicating the franchise’s offseason trade pursuit of Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell,” Woj wrote.

RJ Barrett, the former third overall pick of the Knicks in 2019, has been trending upward. His scoring averages have improved through every season. The huge question marks that remain for the young guard/forward are his efficiency and decision-making. His field-goal and three-point percentage plummeted last season, amidst a tough season for the Knicks. His shot selection leaves a lot to be desired as well.

Nonetheless, the shot creation ability he has displayed shows that he has tons of room to grow. It is too early still to make any judgments about whether Barrett is worth his contract or not.

Woj added that Knicks president Leon Rose gave the Jazz a Monday night deadline for a Mitchell trade centered on Barrett’s inclusion, but failed to come to an agreement. Now, Barrett’s extension complicates a trade with the Jazz with the 22-year old lefty as the centerpiece due to the poison pill provision.

Whether the Knicks and Jazz agree to a deal centered on young prospects like Obi Toppin or Quentin Grimes remains to be seen. But for now, Barrett appears to be safe in Knicks’ blue and orange. Mitchell might have to wait a little longer in Salt Lake City.