New York Knicks head coach gave an update on Immanuel Quickley's knee injury after the win over the Toronto Raptors.

The New York Knicks picked up a 136-130 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday, but there was some concern from fans regarding Immanuel Quickley's knee inflammation as he did not participate in the game, and Tom Thibodeau opened up on how the team is approaching it.

“It just cropped up, some knee soreness, we'll see where he is tomorrow,” Tom Thibodeau said, via New York Basketball on Twitter. “I don't want to say too much til he gets in. He had a little bit of soreness… just wanna make sure he's good.”

Immanuel Quickley is a key member of the Knicks' rotation, and with Mitchell Robinson missing some time, it would be a blow for the team to miss Quickley for any significant stretch. The Knicks have a team that is built on depth, and if Quickley is out for more games that depth will be tested even more.

With the win over the Raptors, the Knicks moved to 13-9 on the season. They are currently in sixth place in a tightly-contested Eastern Conference, just behind the Indiana Pacers and ahead of teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.

Up next for the Knicks is a road game against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, which starts a road trip out west in which New York will play the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers before returning east for a road game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Hopefully Quickley is able to return for one of the games on the upcoming road trip.