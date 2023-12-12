Given Mitchell Robinson's injury, the New York Knicks have big shoes to fill up front. There are numerous paths forward for the Knicks. Which one helps them the most now and in the future?

Losing a star player is never easy. Granted, stars are defined differently team to team. But still, major contributors don’t grow on trees. It’s especially chaotic when that player is your defensive anchor. Enter the New York Knicks and Mitchell Robinson.

Robinson was having a career-defining season, averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. But his stat line only tells part of the story. He is also an offensive rebounding machine, grabbing more offensive boards per game than some teams; first in the league in offensive rebounds, with 4.5 per game.

He's apparently solved his foul woes, averaging a career low 1.9 fouls per game. Furthermore, Robinson has demonstrated considerable strength gains and maturity — even if his free throw shooting still leaves something to be desired.

But Robinson’s good fortunes have reached an end, at least for now. The Knicks officially announced that Robinson would miss between 8 and 10 weeks due to a left ankle injury that requires surgery.

It’s certainly disappointing news to a team (and its fans) hoping to take a step forward. The Knicks opted to sit tight this past off-season, making no major additions or moves. They were banking on internal improvements and increased continuity from more time together. That plan was arguably fine prior to Robinson’s injury, but it’s hardly that anymore.

Now the Knicks must replace Robinson’s production — namely, his defense and rebounding — without altering its core too much. But what options exist? Surely, teams aren’t lining up to help the Knicks, so they’ll have to get creative. Let’s review some possibilities.

The safe bet

This is exactly how the Knicks have handled most roster decisions.

The first, and easiest, option is to see how the existing roster gels without Robinson. Even head coach Tom Thibodeau is confident that this strategy can work.

“It’s hard to replace a player like Mitch individually,” Thibodeau said before Monday’s game. “(But) collectively, we can (do it).”

The Knicks had success in stretches without Robinson last season, winning 8 out of 14 games between January 20 and February 15 without Robinson, and their back-up bigs are exactly the same. Isaiah Hartenstein has all the same skills he demonstrated last year — and he’s also shown a newfound aggression, stepping up as the team’s leading goon and enforcer.

Hartenstein is averaging 10.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per 36 minutes, and he’s connecting on 56% of his shot attempts. But he’s only receiving about 18 minutes per game — can he keep that up in bigger minutes?

But the bigger question is what can the Knicks expect from Jericho Sims. Sims showed a lot of promise last season while Robinson was out. He is an athletic freak capable of handling extremely high lobs and blocking shots like only young, freakish athletes can.

But flash and reliability are different. How has his game developed? Can he handle pick-and-pops in the midrange? Can he defend against guards when targeted in pick-and-rolls? Those questions will dictate if the Knicks can afford to sit tight.

Tweak it but don’t rock the boat

This one might be likely, relatively speaking, considering the other team (Detroit Pistons) entered play Monday night with a league-worst record (2-20). But first, it's important to point out that there aren't many big name big men being mentioned in trade rumors, and this is a move meant to be more of a stop gap (with some long-term upside) than it is a replacement.

The Pistons have been historically bad, but there is still some talent to be had on their roster. As it relates to the Knicks filling their need up front, the Pistons could probably be talked into moving James Wiseman, Marvin Bagley, or Isaiah Stewart. Wiseman and Bagley were recently highly touted prospects. Neither was drafted by the Pistons; however, neither is currently in a situation in which they can do enough to establish themselves.

Wiseman would probably be the preference as he is a true seven-footer and plays more like a center than the 6-foot-10-inch Bagley. Further, Bagley has received more playing time and starting opportunities so far this season, so that could work out nicely for New York. Stewart would probably be too expensive for a rental. Ironically, second-year sensation Jalen Duren (center), who could have been a part of a long-term solution, was sent from New York to Detroit in a draft night trade in 2022.

Part of the allure for Detroit dealing with the Knicks would be to claw back control over their 2025 (or 2026) first-round picks. As it stands, the Knicks own the Pistons lottery protected 2025 first-rounder, which becomes a top-12 protected pick if it slips to 2026.

The home run play

Karl Anthony Towns or Joel Embiid.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it’s extremely important to point out that the Minnesota Timberwolves have the best record in the league (17-4) and are, therefore, likely to prefer continuity to wholesale changes. And Embiid is the reigning NBA MVP who is presently leading the league in scoring (33.3 points per game). So, neither addition is too likely.

Still, the fact that New York has amassed an impressive treasure trove of draft capital and young talent has led everyone to believe that they intend to go big game hunting. And if the Knicks plan to make a splash, the time to do so is rapidly approaching. It’s at least worth New York’s time to make a call about each player, respectively.

The Knicks at least owe it to themselves to make a respectable offer. They could offer four unprotected first-round picks, two or three pick swaps, Evan Fournier's expiring deal, Immanuel Quickly, Quentin Grimes, and whomever else the team is willing to part with and see how both teams respond. New York could then at least move on understanding you did all you could.

Regardless of which path is chosen, the Knicks have to do something. Robinson was the team's defensive anchor. Unfortunately, when boats lose an anchor, they struggle to hold their ground — and there is no ground to lose in the Eastern Conference this season.