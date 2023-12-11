Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson will undergo left ankle surgery this week and miss the next 8-10 weeks.

The New York Knicks are set to be without starting center Mitchell Robinson for the foreseeable future. On Monday, the team announced that Robinson will undergo left ankle surgery this week and miss the next 8-to-10 weeks.

Injuring his left ankle in last Friday night's game against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks were not concerned with this injury and there was no talk that Robinson would miss a chunk of time. Now, he could miss upwards of two months, leaving New York very thin in their frontcourt. Star point guard Jalen Brunson could also be prepared to miss some time, as he is currently dealing with an ankle injury as well.

Robinson's career with the Knicks has been decimated by injuries, as he played in just 59 games last season after multiple ankle and foot injuries. The 25-year-old center has yet to play in more than 82 games in a single season.

The anchor of the Knicks' defense on the interior, Robinson has averaged 1.3 blocks per game this season, resulting in New York being a strong defensive team in the paint. His ability to not only block shots, but create second-chance scoring opportunities for the Knicks on offense has been the main strength of the team.

Without Robinson on the court, the Knicks will now turn to back-up big man Isaiah Hartenstein and 25-year-old reserve Jericho Sims, who has shown a lot of promise in recent seasons when his number was called. It is unknown if the Knicks will look at the trade market for a big man with Robinson expected to be sidelined through the month of January.

Mitchell Robinson has played in all 21 games for the Knicks this season, averaging 6.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game while shooting 59.2 percent from the floor. His 10.3 rebounds per game currently ranks 11th in the league.