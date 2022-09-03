RUMOR: Knicks eyeing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after botched Donovan Mitchell trade?

Stephen A Smith said it best: “every single time something goes wrong.” This has been the case for the New York Knicks this past few years, and their most recent botched trade deal involving Donovan Mitchell is yet another example of how dire the situation is in New York.

Now that Mitchell is heading over to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it seems that the Knicks are already looking to move on quickly. According to team insider Marc Berman of the New York Post, they could now be turning their attention to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:

The Knicks will be on the lookout for the next disgruntled player who goes on the trading block with Oklahoma City point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander previously mentioned.

Shai isn’t exactly on the same level as Donovan Mitchell, but the Thunder guard does have some star power attached to his name. Based on Berman’s report here, it seems that Gilgeous-Alexander might not have the best of relationships with OKC right now, considering how he appears to fall under the category of a “disgruntled player” — at least according to Berman.

For what it’s worth, though, SGA did sign a massive five-year extension with the Thunder last year, and it’s clear that he’s still very much part of OKC’s major plans for the future. The Thunder have a young and very promising core, and Gilgeous-Alexander seems primed to be the man to lead the charge for them.

Be that as it may, the Knicks might still have a thing or two to say about that. Then again, you have to agree that at this point, any star that might be available on the market will almost certainly be linked to the (desperate?) Knicks.