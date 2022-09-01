You just know that Stephen A Smith was going to come out with a passionate tirade against the New York Knicks once news broke that the Utah Jazz have agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith’s Knicks were always the favorites to land Mitchell, but in the end, New York failed to land the All-Star shooting guard.

Stephen A could barely contain his emotions as he shared his immediate reaction to the blockbuster trade:

“Every single time something goes wrong,” Smith stated. “I wanted Donovan Mitchell in New York. I shut my mouth. I didn’t say a word because I didn’t want to blow it. I didn’t want to get in the way. … So once again we’re gonna go to another season and the New York Knicks are devoid of a star. They’re somewhere other than in a New York Knicks uniform.”

Smith is a life-long Knicks fan and it is clear that days like these make him question his loyalty to the organization. The renowned ESPN broadcaster was suspiciously mum with regard to New York’s Donovan Mitchell chase, and apparently, he had a very compelling reason as to why he kept quiet all this time. At the end of the day, howeverm it did not matter.

“They make me sick,” he continued. “Nothing ever gets done in New York with the Knicks. Nothing. Nothing. … It just never ends with the Knicks. It just never freakin’ ends.”

These are the F$&@ Knicks! This is what always happens! pic.twitter.com/F7HShDVpOS — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 1, 2022

Smith ended his fiery rant with a primal scream as he let out his frustration. Stephen A Smith is a very passionate man, and this is evident in the way he delivers his statements. However, what cannot be denied is that it hits differently whenever the issue is about his beloved Knicks. As Stephen A so eloquently expressed here, it’s a sad day to be a New York Knicks fan.