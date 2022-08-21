RUMOR: Knicks’ shocking stance on Donovan Mitchell trade that will piss off RJ Barrett

Despite the fact that the New York Knicks have revived their trade interest in Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell, it seems that there are still a few complications that need to be ironed out. Both parties appear to want this deal to come through, but at this point, it sounds like they’re still at a deadlock.

This major roadblock reportedly comes in the form of incoming second-year guard Quentin Grimes. NBA insider Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that the Knicks are apparently more willing to let RJ Barrett go as opposed to parting ways with Grimes:

There is belief around the league Thibodeau would prefer to give up Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett.

The Jazz, on the other hand, want Quentin Grimes. As it appears, they too have listed the 22-year-old higher on their priority list as opposed to Barrett:

Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan. One individual believes Grimes would likely be amenable to joining Utah since a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt would be a roadblock to ever becoming a Knicks starter.

There’s undoubtedly a lot of buzz surrounding Grimes right now. So much so, that the Knicks seem to be adamant about keeping him on their roster despite the fact that this could put their Mitchell chase at risk. Coach Thibodeau reportedly “pushed” for New York to draft Grimes in 2022, and he is confident that the former Kansas standout could thrive alongside a Donovan Mitchell-Jalen Brunon backcourt.

This latest development probably says more about Grimes than it does about Barrett. Nevertheless, RJ can’t be happy about all this.