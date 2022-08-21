RUMOR: Jazz’s insane trade demand for Donovan Mitchell that Knicks turned down, revealed

It was recently reported that the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz have re-engaged their trade negotiations for Donovan Mitchell. This follows a rather extended period wherein the two teams practically weren’t talking to each other after initial talks came to an abrupt end.

As it turns out, this was all because of Jazz top executive Danny Ainge demanding an insane trade package for Mitchell. According to NBA insider Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks were not at all happy with Ainge’s initial offer:

According to multiple industry sources, the Knicks were turned off by Utah team president Danny Ainge’s initial demands, when he asked in July for a package of seven first-round picks and players. Talks died, but recently there has been renewed back-and-forth.

When the Jazz traded Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in the summer, they got five future first-round picks along with a handful of players. Apparently, Ainge wanted much more than that for Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks were having none of it, though.

Utah may have now eased up a bit with regard to their trade demands for their cornerstone superstar. For their part, the Knicks could now be more amenable to finding an amenable common ground with the Jazz. What is clear is that both teams want this deal done, so it’s only a matter of negotiating a price wherein all parties involved won’t feel aggrieved. Whether or not this actually happens, however, is anybody’s guess right now.