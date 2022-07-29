RUMOR: Knicks’ Donovan Mitchell trade talks with Jazz hit a wall

If you are expecting the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz to agree on a Donovan Mitchell trade sooner rather than later, then you’re in bad luck. Apparently, no deal is imminent and it’s unlikely both teams will reach a deal in the next few days or weeks.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the talks between the two teams have stalled and the Jazz are engaging other teams for a Mitchell trade. Of course that does not mean negotiations are dead, though the prospects of pulling off a quick deal seems to be off considering New York and Utah have not communicated in the past two weeks.

“As of right now, sources tell me that talks between the Jazz and the Knicks around a Donovan Mitchell trade have stalled out,” Charania said in an interview with The Rally. “I’m told there hasn’t been contact between the two sides in roughly the last two weeks. There’s really no movement as of yet on the Mitchell-to-the Knicks font …”

For what it’s worth, several teams have reportedly expressed interest in Donovan Mitchell recently, with the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks all linked with the Jazz star.

The Knicks, for their part, wanted to assess the market for Mitchell in the first place since they don’t want to overpay. The Jazz are reportedly seeking seven first-round picks for the explosive guard, more than the massive haul they got from the Minnesota Timberwolves for Rudy Gobert.

It remains to be seen where Mitchell will end up with, but it’s best not to count the Knicks out just yet despite the wall the trade talks between the two teams hit.