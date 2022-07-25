RUMOR: 6 other teams besides Knicks with trade interest in Jazz star Donovan Mitchell

We’re in the middle of the offseason, but the NBA rumor mill is still running hot with big trade situations going on around the league. The Utah Jazz are in the middle of making major changes to their roster, with Donovan Mitchell seemingly out the door right after Rudy Gobert. The New York Knicks have expressed the most interest, but there are reportedly six other known teams tossing their hat in the ring.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “along with New York, several other teams have expressed interest to the Jazz when it comes to Mitchell.” Those franchises include the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings, and Atlanta Hawks. So, it sounds like the Knicks have some competition as rumors suggest that Utah’s phones are ringing off the hook.

If the rumors are true, then the Jazz have plenty of options available right now. The franchise is in a great spot to rebuild, especially considering Utah already acquired a mountain of draft picks in the Rudy Gobert trade. Now, the organization could reel in a solid package for Donovan Mitchell if they choose to trade him away.

This is less than ideal for the Knicks, though. They’ve expressed the most interest in the superstar shooting guard as the franchise hopes to get back to the playoffs, and all these other teams being involved will only drive up the price for him. New York has a bundle of assets at its disposal to trade, which Danny Ainge knows all too well as he tries to drive another hard bargain.

Keep an eye on Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz, as trade rumors are going to continue heating up. Until a deal is either finalized or Utah decides to keep its superstar, the NBA rumor mill is going to remain on fire.