The Knicks may need to make upgrades via trade if they want to compete with the Celtics and Bucks in the Eastern Conference this season.

After an underwhelming 2-4 start to the 2023-24 season, the New York Knicks have slowly regained their footing over the last couple of weeks. They've gone 3-1 since then and the Knicks are slowly establishing their identity, especially on the defensive side of the floor.

The Knicks currently have the third best defensive rating in the NBA behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics. They rank among the top of most defensive categories such as opponents' points per game (2nd), opponents' field goals made (2nd), opponents' points in the paint (5th), and defensive rebounding percentage (1st), among others.

Nonetheless, they still have a middling offense that has cost them some games. At 5-5, the Knicks are just 8th in the Eastern Conference through the first month of the season. As currently constructed, New York should still make the postseason. But this team won't be able to compete against teams within the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. At best, they could repeat as second round exits and nothing more.

With that, the Knicks may need to make some moves to upgrade their roster. Here are two players the New York Knicks can target in a trade this 2023-24 NBA season.

We'll remain adamant that the Knicks should pursue what was supposed to be theirs in the 2019 NBA draft and trade for Zion Williamson from the New Orleans Pelicans. Williamson recently revealed that he is taking a backseat in the offense this season and expressed that he is having a tough time in his role. If this is some sort of indication that frustration mounting within the former first overall pick, there is a possibility the Pelicans could look to move on from him.

There were rumors during the offseason that New Orleans was trying to shop Williamson. the Knicks should look to try gauging his availability from the Pelicans and explore potential deals to acquire him.

Health concerns aside, there is no questioning Williamson's potential. At his best, he is an All-NBA talent. His best season came during his sophomore year, where he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field. He put up similar numbers last season, where he earned the second All-Star nod of his career. But a hamstring injury cut his season short to just 29 games.

Williamson's health will always be a question mark. But the 23-year-old has been healthy for the most part this season and has yet to miss a game due to injury. In nine games so far, he is tallying 21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

It's worth wondering if the Pelicans are willing to accept (and bring back) Julius Randle, who should be the centerpiece in any package for Williamson. Perhaps the Knicks can sweeten the pot by adding a couple of first round picks.

More than anything, this deal raises New York's ceiling much higher than Randle could. The injury risk is a significant concern, but it's a risk worth taking given the heights the Knicks can reach if Zion Williamson remains healthy.

Another trade target the Knicks can go after is Toronto Raptors swingman OG Anunoby. Though Anunoby doesn't carry the same star name or potential as Williamson, he is a much safer option given that he is less of an injury risk.

The Raptors forward is a player who can seemingly fit within any system and he would be perfect in New York. As one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA, he should immediately become a favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau because of what he brings on the defensive side of the floor. Anunoby will give the Knicks a terrific point-of-attack defender who can take on the likes of Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant, as well as defend smaller guards like Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.

Anunoby led the league in steals last season and has shot at least 38 percent from beyond the arc in three different seasons. In eight games so far this season, he is tallying 16.4 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The Raptors, however, seem reluctant to pull the trigger on trading their veterans to embrace a full on rebuild. In case Masai Ujiri finally comes to his senses and opens up a fire sale of his veterans, including Anunoby, the Knicks should go hard in trying to acquire him.

To get OG Anunoby, the Knicks may need swallow the tough pill of parting ways with Immanuel Quickley, who has become a fan favorite in New York. They should also include Evan Fournier's contract as well as attach multiple draft picks to entice Masai Ujiri to make a deal.