The Seattle Kraken continue a long road trip as we to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Seattle Kraken continue a long road trip as they face the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Bruins prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Kraken entered the game sitting at 22-21-10 on the year but have struggled as of late. They have won just one of their last four games, and scoring has been an issue, with just five goals in the last four games. Last time out, they visited the New York Islanders. The Kraken scored first, with a goal from Matty Beniers in the first period, just 5:27 into the game. In the second period, Kyle Palmieri tied the game on a power-play goal. That would be the end of scoring though. Philipp Grubauer saved 26 of 27 shots for the Kraken, as the game went to a shootout, where the Kraken would take the victory.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 32-11-10 on the year but also have lost three of their last four games. Last time out, the Bruins faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Erik Cernak scored for the Lightning in the first period, and then just 1:06 into the second period, Nikita Kucherov scored on the power play to make it 2-0. The Bruins would strike back, as Charlie McAvoy scored less than a minute later and then James van Riemsdyk would tie it up in the second. This would lead to a shootout, where Brayden Point would win it for the Lightning.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Bruins Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +158

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -192

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.70 goals per game this year. Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the way, coming in with 13 goals and 27 assists, good for a team-leading 40 points on the year. He has also been solid on the power play with six goals and 11 assists on the year. Leading the team in goals this year is Jared McCann. McCann comes in with 21 goals on the year and has added 17 assists, sitting him third on the team in points with 38. He too has been solid on the power play, with seven goals and seven assists on the year.

Meanwhile, the Kraken get some help on the offensive side of the ice from the blue line. Vince Dunn is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists. He comes into the game with eight goals and 31 assists on the year, good for 39 total points. Further, he has four goals and ten assists on the power play. Rounding out the top-scoring options for the Kraken is Eeli Tolvanen. He comes into the game with 13 goals and 17 assists this year, good for 38 total points.

The Kraken is a middle-of-the-pack power-play team, sitting 17th in the NHL with a 20.5 percent success rate this year. Meanwhile, they are 21st in the NHL on the penalty kill, coming in with a 78.5 percent success rate this year.

Joey Daccord is expected to start the game in goal. He is 15-11-9 on the year with a 2.36 goals-against average and a 921 save percentage. He is sixth in the NHL in goals-against average and fourth in save percentage. Daccord has not won in each of his last three starts but still has been solid. He has allowed just seven goals in the three starts, having a save percentage of .919 or better in each of them.

Why The Bruins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bruins sit tenth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.36 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. HE comes into the game with 33 goals on the year and 44 assists, good for 77 total points. He has been great on the power play as well. Pastrnak comes in with 11 goals and 18 assists on the power play this year. Brad Marchand is second on the team in goals and points this year. He has 25 goals and 25 assists this year, good for a total of 50 points. He has seven goals and 14 assists this year on the power play.

Sitting third on the team in goals is Charlie Coyle. Coyle enters the game with 18 goals and 27 assists this year, good for 45 points. He has not had the same level of success on the power play though. Coyle has just four goals and two assists on the power play. Meanwhile, the Bruins also get help on the offensive end from the blue line. Charlie McAvoy comes in fourth on the team in points. He has eight goals and 26 assists this year, good for 24 points. He is tied at that spot with James van Riemsdyk, who has nine goals and 25 assists this year.

The Bruins have also been solid on the power play this year, sitting eighth in the NHL with a 24.0 percent success rate. Further, they have been solid on the penalty kill, sitting with an 81.9 percent success rate.

The Bruins are expected to start Jeremy Swayman in goal for this one. He is 16-5-7 on the year with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. His goals-against average sits fifth in the NHL while his save percentage is third in the NHL. Swayman has not been as good as of late. After winning five straight starts to end January, he has lost his last two, having a 2.08 goals against average and a .893 save percentage in those two games.

Final Kraken-Bruins Prediction & Pick

Both goalies in this game are great. They are two of the best in the NHL in save percentage and goals against average. Combining that with the fact that both teams are struggling to score as of late, will guide this play. In the last ten games, the Kraken are averaging just 2.2 goals per game, boosted by a six-goal performance against the Blackhawks. The Bruins are averaging 3.6 goals per game in their last ten, but since the all-star break, they have averaged under two goals per game. With both teams struggling to score and two solid goaltenders, take the under in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Kraken-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Under 5.5 (-106)