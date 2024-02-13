Kraken forward Alex Wennberg generating trade interest.

The NHL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching now as it is less than a month away. Teams will soon compete to upgrade their roster in any way they can before the clock runs out. Contenders like the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche are sure to add. However, teams like the Seattle Kraken are a bit more on the fence.

The Kraken are six points out of the final Western Conference playoff spot. And with their hopes fading, pending unrestricted free agents like Alex Wennberg could be on the trade block. In fact, Wennberg is reportedly drawing interest from the Bruins and Avalanche, according to The Fourth Period.

Wennberg is in his third season with the Kraken. The 29-year-old Swedish forward has eight goals and 21 points for Seattle through 52 games this year. He is on pace to record his third consecutive 30+ point season in 2023-24.

Why Kraken's Alex Wennberg appeals to Bruins, Avalanche

The Bruins are known to be interested in adding a bit of a scoring punch at the NHL Trade Deadline. Wennberg is not the most offensively gifted player, but he certainly can provide secondary scoring. That said, the Kraken forward plays primarily down the middle as a center. Boston, meanwhile, could use depth on the wing.

The Avalanche, on the other hand, are interested in center depth. Colorado swung a trade with the Nashville Predators for veteran center Ryan Johansen. However, Johansen has not played as well as they hoped. Colorado is looking for a second-line center. While Wennberg probably isn't that, he is still quality depth.

Of course, this is all dependent on the Kraken becoming sellers at the NHL Trade Deadline. In any event, the center market is going to be favorable to sellers this year. So if Seattle sells, they could land a decent haul for Alex Wennberg.