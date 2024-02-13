There could be a new No. 1 in Newark.

The New Jersey Devils have notoriously gotten below-average goaltending throughout the 2023-24 season, with starter Vitek Vanecek struggling for long stretches of the campaign.

Enter 23-year-old German netminder Nico Daws, who has been solid between the pipes in Newark and could be challenging Vanecek for the starting job. That was especially true after he made 27-of-28 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday night, stopping 0.84 goals above expected in the process.

“Yeah, [Daws] played really well,” Devils superstar Jack Hughes said after the win, per NJ.com's Ryan Novozinsky.

“Vitek played really well in Carolina. You get goaltending like that the last two games, it shows the results. He did a really good job tonight and we are happy with how he played. When you get the saves, it's much easier to win. I thought as a group we played well up front, and we're rolling four lines and that's when we're at our best. I thought that that was a good game.”

After returning from a lengthy injury and going two games without a point, Hughes was back looking like his team's best player on Monday, scoring a goal and adding an assist while directing seven shots on net.

Jack Hughes, Nico Daws catalysts of success on Monday

But it was Daws who stole the show for the Devils, making several key saves in the third period when New Jersey was outshot 13-8 by Seattle. For a team that ranks second-to-last in save percentage with a ghastly .884, a performance like Daws' on Monday is absolutely crucial for the postseason hopes.

“We played hard and I thought it was a really good defensive game from us,” said the former No. 84 overall pick, per NHL.com. “They didn't give up a whole lot, so that was awesome. I wouldn't say my confidence dipped over my last few starts, but I think that's the first quality start that I've had in a little bit in my eyes, so it's good.”

In Daws' first start since Jan. 25, he was the catalyst of the victory. And with games coming up against the Predators and Kings this week before an NHL Stadium Series tilt with the Philadelphia Flyers at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, it'll be intriguing to see how many of those contests the young German starts.

The Devils continue to chase the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, sitting just four points back of the Detroit Red Wings as of Tuesday.