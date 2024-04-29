The Dallas Mavericks dropped Game 4 to the Los Angeles Clippers in what almost marked one of the wildest comebacks in NBA Playoffs history. Kyrie Irving was at the center of it all as he clawed his team back from down 31 points to even the game in the fourth quarter. On his feet, Irving debuted an exclusive edition of his signature ANTA KAI 1 in a never-before-seen colorway. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
The Dallas Mavericks fought hard as they dropped Game 4 to the Clippers. They were down 31 points mid-way through the second quarter and looked all but defeated heading into halftime. Kyrie Irving erupted with 40 points, most coming in the second half, and had a number of viral finishes around the rim. Known as one of the best finishers of all time, Irving bases his game off the four core tenants of strength, speed, focus, and agility. Irving displayed all those and then some when leading his team back in the fourth quarter.
Signed to ANTA since July 2023, he serves as the face of their brand and Chief Creative Officer. He has full-reign to express himself through his personal brand and with ANTA's help, they've been putting out some wild editions of the signature ANTA KAI 1. Shortly after debuting a two-shoe pack for the Playoffs, Irving dazzled in Game 4 while wearing an unreleased colorway, titled “Mother's Day” for the upcoming holiday.
From first glance, the ANTA KAI 1 “Mother's Day” features a predominantly white base accented with the primary colors of red, blue, and yellow. We see a yellow rubber outsole, hits of blue around the front midsole, and an oversized red ANTA logo on the midsole as well. The shoe features more red and blue detailing throughout the uppers and we may see a floral/multi-color sock liner to give these the final touch. While the specific details are still unknown, this “Mother's Day” pair is clearly in homage of Irving's Mom and all the mothers raising their children out there.
There's no word on an official release for these just yet, but expect to hear some news around May 12, or Mother's Day, in 2024. This is another clean colorway of an already popular sneaker and we can't wait to see this one get added to Irving's ANTA catalogue.
The Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers on May 1 for Game 5 of their current NBA Playoffs series. Despite Kyrie Irving's mystical performance in Game 4, he'll need some more magic to help his Mavericks advance to the next round.