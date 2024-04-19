Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks are gearing up for their first round showdown against the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The Mavericks have won 12 of their last 15 games and they're looking to avenge playoff losses to Los Angeles over the last few years. Fresh off the heels of yet another sneaker release with ANTA, Kyrie Irving will debut a “Playoff Pack” of sneakers to rock throughout this first series. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Kyrie Irving has been partnered with ANTA since June 2023 and serves as their Chief Creative Officer and face of the brand. His first signature model, the ANTA KAI 1, first released in March 2024 and will now be seeing its fourth and fifth colorways with this upcoming “Playoff Pack,” featuring white and navy for the Mavericks' home and away uniforms.
Per ANTA, “The two-show pack continues to honor different members of Kai's tribe, focusing on his team and Dallas. The pack features a ‘Playoff White' and ‘Playoff Navy' colorway. The overarching color strategy of red represents strength, yellow for speed, green for focus, and purple for agility. The blue/green hues are dialed up in this pack.”
Each release pays homage to Kyrie Irving's heritage and with his deep history in the NBA Playoffs and knowing what it takes to become a champion, these shoes aim to express the next chapter in his story as he attempts to lead his Dallas Mavericks down a similar path.
ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs White”
The ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs White” features a mix of vibrant color pops over a papyrus white upper. The lace loops are highlighted in Neon Lotus Pink and accents are added in green grass. The ANTA logo and KAI logo on the tongue are seen in metallic gold, resembling the Larry O'Brien trophy and the Mavericks' ultimate goal.
The toe is done in iconic Native American-inspired weaving from Irving's previous “Artist on Court” colorway, but features new patterns in secret green, deep sea blue, and green grass. As with all of his previous KAI 1 models, the pair has deep-rooted Native American symbolism and features a feather hang tag, much the like dangling earring Irving wears.
ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs Navy”
The ANTA KAI 1 “Playoffs Navy” features similar designing over a deep sea blue upper. Irving's code accents are done in neon lotus pink this time and the toe weaving is seen in pink, grass green, and secret green. The metallic gold branding is uniform through this second pair and they also feature the feathered hang tag.
The heel graphic, hieroglyphic alphabet, “master your craft” statement, and war marks – which add up to Irving's number 11 – speak to his fans and tell his tribal story. The shoes are meant to be worn into battle and represent all the qualities of Irving's game. The lockdown foot strap allows for all his quick-cutting movements and the super-sticky rubber treading is derived from Kyrie's tribal roots, complementing his unorthodox maneuvers.
The ANTA KAI 1 “Playoff” pack retails for $125 and is available in sizes 8 to 15. “Playoff White” will be available on April 19th at 11 a.m. CT via ANTA.com, Sneaker Politics, Extra Butter, Nice Kicks, KICKS CREW, and Sneaker Room. “Playoff Navy” will be the first shoe exclusive to ANTA.com and will also be available on April 19th at 11 a.m. CT.