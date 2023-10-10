The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed one of the better offseasons in the entire NBA this summer. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell, and Jarred Vanderbilt all were either re-signed or signed long-term extensions with the team. They also signed Gabe Vincent with their midlevel exception, Taurean Prince with their room exception, and added a few players on veteran minimum deals, such as Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, and Jaxson Hayes. The team also drafted Jalen Hood-Schifino and Maxwell Lewis in the 2023 NBA Draft and signed Colin Castleton, D'Moi Hodge, and Alex Fudge to two-way contracts.

The Lakers' offseason was great, but that was the offseason. The regular season is about two weeks away. Actual basketball is about to be played. Once that begins, no one cares about anybody's preseason. What matters is the game and how well and cohesive the team is. The Lakers did a good job of constructing a deep team. The issue is, not everyone is going to have a spot in the rotation. Some players need a big preseason to solidify a spot in the rotation. Who is that guy on the Lakers?

Jaxson Hayes

Cam Reddish was going to be the primary subject for this, but he got injured in the Lakers' first preseason game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain. So Jaxson Hayes it is. Hayes had a solid preseason debut for the Lakers. He finished with five points on 2-2 shooting from the field with two rebounds and three assists. Hayes flashed the skills that the Lakers had in JaVale McGee when he was a member of the Lakers' 2020 title team that the Lakers haven't had since and sought in Hayes this summer. Hayes has yet to piece together the intricacies that come with being a rim protector and defensive anchor in the NBA, but he was active and disruptive protecting the rim.

Hayes flashed the most on offense. Hayes is one of the better leapers one will find in the entire NBA at the center position. Hayes did not throw down a thunderous dunk in their first preseason game, but his activity and finishing skills around the rim were evident. Hayes has the speed to beat bigs down the floor for easy rim runs in transition and was able to find himself a layup doing just that.

The Three (New) Amigos: Christian Wood leading break, Cam running the wing, gets the pass, then shovels it into Jaxson Hayes; easy lay-in. Great showcasing of the 3 New Guys' versatility.

Jaxson Hayes was able to get some reps as a roll man in pick and roll, though. That's likely how he will be used the most with the Lakers, and the Lakers got some positive results out of those possessions. This example, the Lakers weren't able to find him on the move, but take a look at the attention he garners from the defense. The league knows the type of leaper Hayes is too, and that type of gravity he attracts rolling to the rim can free up shooters along the three-point line.

Literally witnessed 4 players collapse on defense, worried about the lob and vertical threat of Jaxson Hayes. Now imagine LeBron in this same play, making the right read in response.

On one possession, the Lakers were able to find Hayes on the move, but a defender rotated off his man to Hayes on the roll. The same concept applies: teams don't want Hayes dunking on their head so they send help to make sure he doesn't. But Hayes beats them with the pass and finds Max Christie in the corner for an open catch-and-shoot three.

Jaxson Hayes w/ the nice Short Roll kick out to Max for 3. Out of all thew new guys- Hayes impressed me the most. Made smart reads, played within his means, kept things simple- May deserve more time if he keeps playing like this.

That help has to come, because if it doesn't, it's going to be two easy points for Hayes.

Among bigs with at least 20 possessions as a pick and roll roll man last season, Hayes generated 1.54 points per possession according to NBA.com. Only Luke Kornet, Mitchell Robinson, James Wiseman, and Mason Plumlee were more efficient on such possessions. Hayes definitely can contribute there and has already shown he can do so in a Lakers uniform.

Conclusion

Hayes' athleticism and rim running on offense has never been in question during his time in the NBA. What he needs to show is that he can comfortably hold his own protecting the rim and anchor a defense. It's only preseason, but he got off to a good start doing that in his preseason debut with the Lakers. If he can stack more solid outings in preseason, he can earn a spot in the Lakers' rotation as their backup center. How he performs will be worth watching before the Lakers begin their season in two weeks.