Amid the intriguing moves and additions the Los Angeles Lakers have made in the offseason, big man Anthony Davis remains unquestionably a key player for the Purple & Gold. He is arguably the most important asset of Los Angeles, which saw him shine, albeit in limited minutes on Sunday during a matchup against another legitimate NBA title contender in the form of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the Lakers lost that game, 108-97, LA head coach Darvin Ham had nothing but praises for Davis.

“I see a level of focus that’s been infectious. He’s been phenomenal. He’s the heart and soul of our team,” Ham said of Davis, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

In the 19 minutes he spent on the floor versus the Bucks, Anthony Davis scored 16 points on an efficient 5-for-8 shooting from the field. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists, had two steals, and swatted away two shots. Davis is seemingly ready for the 2023-24 NBA regular season, as the Lakers look to contend for another league title following a Western Conference Finals exit in the last playoffs.

So far in the 2023 NBA preseason, Davis is averaging 14.3 points on 54.5 percent shooting from the field, 6.3 boards, 2.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Davis has something to prove, especially after inking a monster $177.13 million maximum contract extension with the Lakers last August. As long as he's healthy, the Lakers will always get their money's worth.

Davis and the Lakers will play their preseason finale up next against the Phoenix Suns this coming Thursday at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms.