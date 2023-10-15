On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers will take on the new-look Milwaukee Bucks as part of NBA preseason action. While the Lakers will be without several starters including LeBron James, the game will mark the first look at Milwaukee's dynamic duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who was acquired by the Bucks from the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason.

Before the game, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham spoke on the duo and just how much of a challenge they will present for opposing defenses in 2023-24.

“Best of luck to everyone else, the other 28 teams besides from ourselves that have to figure out how to stop that,” said Ham, per Mark Medina. “I’m just happy we only have to see them twice in the regular season.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard figure to be one of the NBA's best duos when the regular season commences later this month. Both Lillard and Antetokounmpo finished in the top five scoring leaders leaguewide last year, and on paper, their skillsets would seem to be a perfect match, especially when it comes to the pick and roll.

At this point, the Bucks can't yet be considered clear championship favorites, as they will still have to contend with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the East, while the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets, as well as the Lakers and other contenders, reside out west.

Still, if the preseason hype is any indication, the Bucks figure to see must-see TV in the upcoming season.