Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is in awe of being able to play with LeBron James. Reaves revealed how much he appreciates the opportunity following James' 40,000 point milestone on Saturday night.
“I haven’t completely soaked in the opportunity to play with [LeBron James]… It’s just greatness, right in front of all our eyes.”
James and Reaves both had great performances for the Lakers on Saturday, despite the team's 124-114 loss to the Denver Nuggets. James reached 40,000 career NBA points in the loss, becoming the first player ever in the history of the league to do it. The veteran finished the game with 26 points and nine assists.
Reaves' performance wasn't too shabby, either. The guard finished the game with a double-double. He poured in 19 points, to go with 14 assists. After the game was over, Reaves was more interested to talk about LeBron's impact on the game than his own performance.
“It's just greatness, right in front of our very eyes,” Reaves said. The guard is averaging 12 points a game this season for the Lakers. Reaves joined the team in 2021 following his college career at Oklahoma.
Los Angeles is now 33-29 on the season, and 10th in the Western Conference standings. The time that the two players get together might not last too much longer, as nothing is for certain in pro sports. The team needs to put together some wins to get into the Western Conference playoffs this season, and make the year even more special. James has admitted his window to play in the NBA is closing as he approaches the age of 40.
The Lakers next take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night. The game tips off at 10:30 Eastern.