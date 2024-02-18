Will Father Time finally get the best of LeBron James?

There are not many players in the league's history that can reach 21 years. If they do, a lot of them struggle to keep up with the young guns and evolution of the game. This has not been the case for LeBron James. His move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers was seen as his transition to the twilight years but he proved the naysayers wrong. He, along with Anthony Davis, continue to contend and reach NBA All-Star accolades.

But, one would think that his reign would end at some point as he has shown signs of slowing down. LeBron James outlines that he has a lot of competing factors when it comes to retirement. The Lakers legend unveiled his outlook on it during NBA All-Star weekend, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

“I have not mapped out how many seasons I have left, but I know it's not many. I'm 50/50 [on having a farewell tour]. There are times I feel like I owe it to my fans that's been on this journey with me for 2 decades plus, to give them that moment… I am a Laker and I've been very happy to have been a Laker for the last 6 years… I don't know how it's gonna end, but it's coming. It's coming for sure,” he declared.

Before anything happens, James knows that he will fulfill his wish to play with his son in the NBA. However, there is no certainty of what comes next after that. Moreover, rumors have been swirling around that his time as a part of the Lakers might also be coming to a close. Only time, the only thing that has not defeated him, will tell.

The Lakers legend's rise to being a 2024 NBA All-Star

Formats when it comes to activities might change but one thing remains constant in the 21st century. James is an All-Star. The Lakers superstar is churning out 24.8 points on a 52% clip from all three levels of scoring while averaging nearly seven assists and eight rebounds. Now, this may be a notable drop in statistics since his Cavaliers days but it is not that big. His ability to shine despite a younger NBA All-Star, Anthony Davis, playing alongside him proves that he is not done yet. He may have at least three more years before he truly exits his peak.