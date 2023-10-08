Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr coached Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers with Team USA. Kerr got to know Reaves well during their time together and he recently shared his thoughts on the Lakers guard, per Lakers beat reporter Mike Trudell.

“Steve Kerr said he loved coaching Austin Reaves with @usabasketball, saying how much he preferred that to having to coach against him. He said that Reaves is still better than given credit for, with a total package of athleticism, skills, smarts and toughness. He’s a big fan,” Trudell reported.

Lakers: Austin Reaves heading into 2023-24 season

Reaves wasn't a highly-regarded prospect. The 25-year-old has made a name for himself in the NBA though.

He played in 61 games during his rookie season in the 2021-22 campaign. Reaves averaged just 7.3 points per game on 45.9 percent field goal and 31.7 percent three-point shooting. He took a major step forward during his sophomore season in the league though.

Reaves posted 13.0 points per contest on 52.9 percent field goal and 39.8 percent three-point shooting. He added 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Reaves was ultimately rewarded with a lucrative new contract this past offseason following his impressive 2023-24 effort.

The Lakers don't need Austin Reaves to be their superstar and best player. LA has LeBron James and Anthony Davis to lead the charge. But he's a tremendous third option who may be in line to reach new heights this year.

Los Angeles made a number of offseason roster upgrades after reaching the Western Conference Finals a season ago. LA is looking to make a legitimate NBA Finals run in 2023-24.